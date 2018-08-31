FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Real-estate giant Swiss Life buys Zurich luxury hotel property from UBS

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Insurer Swiss Life is buying downtown Zurich properties that include a luxury hotel from UBS, which said on Friday a recent headquarters expansion means it no longer needs the space as an alternative locale for events and seminars.

Swiss Life, Switzerland’s largest property owner, and UBS, the nation’s biggest bank, did not give the sales price for the five properties including the building with the five-star Widder Hotel. They also did not disclose the properties’ footprint.

IHAG, a privately held holding company that also owns a stake in Swiss aircraft maker Pilatus, plans to take over operation of the hotel and restaurants.

Reporting by John Miller, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

