Financials
February 28, 2020 / 6:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss Life boosts dividend, starts share buyback

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swiss Life proposed increasing its dividend by more than a fifth to 20 Swiss francs a share and unveiled on Friday a share buyback worth up to 400 million Swiss francs ($410 million) as it reported a 12% rise in 2019 net profit.

Fee income rose 16% in local currency last year, helping power the rise in net profit to 1.2 billion Swiss francs.

Swiss Life Asset Managers posted net new assets of 8.92 billion in its third-party business. Third-party assets under management rose 17% to 83.0 billion at year’s end.

The value of new business increased 45% to 561 million francs, while the new business margin slipped to 1.9% from 2.6% the year before, it said.

It did not provide a detailed outlook for 2020, but Chief Executive Patrick Frost said:

“Last year’s extraordinarily strong increase in premiums was attributable to single premiums due to the withdrawal of a competitor from the full insurance business in Switzerland. We therefore expect premiums to decline in the current year.”

$1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below