FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Life confirms 2017 targets as fee income, premiums rise
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in an hour

Swiss Life confirms 2017 targets as fee income, premiums rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Life confirmed its 2017 financial targets as it took in more premiums in its insurance business and generated more income from asset management in the first nine months.

Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said group-wide premiums rose 3 percent to 13.81 billion Swiss francs ($13.81 billion), compared to 13.36 billion francs the year before. Fee and commission income rose 6 percent to 1.04 billion francs.

“With the results of the first three quarters we continue to be confident that we will meet our financial targets for 2017,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.9994 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.