Financials
May 9, 2019 / 5:16 AM / in 3 hours

Swiss Life reports 44 pct jump in Q1 premiums

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Life reported a 44 percent increase in premiums in the first quarter, helped by the withdrawal of a competitor in Switzerland that boosted demand for full insurance solutions.

Premiums rose to 9.9 billion Swiss francs ($9.70 billion), with premiums in Switzerland up by more than two thirds, Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said in a statement on Thursday.

Fee income rose by 11 percent in local currency to 429 million francs in the first quarter, Swiss Life said. ($1 = 1.0205 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below