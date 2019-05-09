Swiss Life reports 44 pct jump in Q1 premiums

ZURICH, May 9 (Reuters) - Swiss Life reported a 44 percent increase in premiums in the first quarter, helped by the withdrawal of a competitor in Switzerland that boosted demand for full insurance solutions.

Premiums rose to 9.9 billion Swiss francs ($9.70 billion), with premiums in Switzerland up by more than two thirds, Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said in a statement on Thursday.

Fee income rose by 11 percent in local currency to 429 million francs in the first quarter, Swiss Life said. ($1 = 1.0205 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)