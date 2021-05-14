Swiss Life to enter deferred prosecution agreement on tax matters--US judge

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life Holding AG will be entering a deferred prosecution agreement in the United States in connection with tax matters, a U.S. judge said at a hearing on Friday.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods said the matters concerned an alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States. He spoke in Manhattan federal court. No further details on the agreement were immediately available.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul
