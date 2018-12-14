UPDATE 1-Swiss seek minority investors for SBB Cargo rail business

(Adds background on SBB Cargo)

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss government will seek investors for a minority stake in SBB federal railways’ cargo business, it said on Friday.

It gave no further details in a statement outlining its strategic goals for the public railways over the next three years.

SBB Cargo is the market leader with a 25 percent share of goods transport in Switzerland, it says on its website. It transports 202,000 tonnes of goods a day.

SBB Cargo International operates on the main north-south axis from Germany to northern Italy.