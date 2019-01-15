Swiss Re expects a $1.3 bln claims burden from Q4 catastrophes

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re on Tuesday estimated it faced a roughly $1.3 billion claims burden from natural catastrophes and large man-made events in the fourth quarter, bringing its pre-tax total to $2.9 billion for 2018.

“The last quarter of 2018 was severely impacted by natural catastrophes,” said Edouard Schmid, Swiss Re’s Group Chief Underwriting Officer, in a statement. “We are working closely with our clients to ensure affected people and communities are supported.”