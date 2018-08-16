H1 catastrophe losses fall to $36 billion - Swiss Re

ZURICH, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Total global economic losses from disasters fell to a below-average $36 billion in the first half of 2018 from $64 billion in the year-earlier period, Swiss Re said on Thursday.

Global insured losses from disasters fell to $20 billion from $30 billion, the Swiss reinsurer added. Winter storm Friederike was the largest loss event with insured losses of $2.1 billion.

Rival Munich Re had said last month that overall losses from storms, flooding and earthquakes almost halved in the first six months to $33 billion, the lowest in 13 years, while insurers paid out $17 billion for natural disaster claims.