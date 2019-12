Dec 6 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings Plc said on Friday it would buy the British insurance unit of Swiss Re AG for 3.2 billion pounds ($4.11 billion).

Phoenix Group, Europe’s largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new customers, said the acquisition of ReAssure is expected to bring in additional cash flows of about 7 billion pounds over time. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)