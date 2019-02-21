Swiss Re on lookout for acquisitions for corporate solutions unit

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss Re is on the lookout for acquisitions for its Corporate Solutions division, the reinsurer’s finance chief told Reuters on Thursday.

The division, which provides insurance to big corporate clients, posted a $405 million loss in 2018 following claims for natural and man-made disasters.

“Were we to see a reasonably-priced acquisition opportunity that would help us build scale, we would consider it,” Chief Financial Officer John Dacey told Reuters.

He noted that the pricing of such transactions over the past two years have been lofty. (Reporting by Paul Arnold Writing by Tom Sims)