Swiss Re sees positive outlook for renewals

ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Swiss reinsurer Swiss Re said it was optimistic for renewals and expected price increases across all segments to continue driven by low interest rates, large claims and growing risks.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday it expected more opportunities for insurers and reinsurers due to a combination of improving insurance demand and growing exposures.

Swiss Re Institute forecasts a global growth rate of 3.3% in real terms for 2021, the company said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)