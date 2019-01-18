Swiss Re appoints Archie Kane to back ReAssure's planned IPO

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Friday it had appointed Archie Kane as non-executive chairman at it’s UK-based subsidiary ReAssure.

The company said Kane would ensure timely and effective communications with all stakeholders during ReAssure’s anticipated initial public offering (IPO) in 2019, hinting that the Swiss reinsurer is still eyeing an IPO after media reported that Rothesay Life was planning to buy ReAssure for 3.5 billion pounds ($4.53 billion). ($1 = 0.7728 pounds) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Tassilo Hummel)