Swiss Re considering going ahead with ReAssure float

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - Swiss RE is considering going ahead with a flotation of its ReAssure subsidiary on the London Stock Exchange, the world’s second largest reinsurer said on Friday.

SwissRe plans to publish its registration document on Friday, pending the approval of the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Under the flotation plans Swiss Re would cut its stake in ReAssure to below 50% from 75% at present.

“Publication of the registration document is the first step toward the potential listing of ReAssure ordinary shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange,” Zurich-based Swiss Re said in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Riham Alkousaa)