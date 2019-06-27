Financials
June 27, 2019 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss Re sets price range for ReAssure flotation

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Re has set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds for shares in the flotation of its UK life assurance business ReAssure, the Swiss company said on Thursday.

The price range implies a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion ($3.55 billion) to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.19 billion) for the flotation that is due to take place next month.

The offer is expected to deliver a free float of 26% of ReAssure’s issued share capital, although up to 15% more will made available as part of an over-allotment allocation. ($1 = 0.7885 pounds) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below