FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Swiss Re H1 net profit drops by a third to $1.2 billion
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Business
Gun background checks in July fell most since 2013
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
U.S.
Trump's summer visit ruffles tranquil New Jersey town
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
Reuters Focus
Regulators block testimony ahead of Keystone XL hearings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 20 hours ago

Swiss Re H1 net profit drops by a third to $1.2 billion

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Friday first-half net profit fell 35 percent to $1.2 billion, after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Australia's Cyclone Debbie compounded the impact of falling reinsurance prices.

The results were behind estimates, which averaged $1.35 billion in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Swiss Re's property and casualty combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, rose to 97.4 percent, slightly missing a Reuters poll average of 97.2 percent. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.