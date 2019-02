FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re on Thursday posted a 27 percent rise in 2018 net profit, despite claims from big natural catastrophes and man-made disasters.

Net profit for the full year of $421 million was below expectations of $525 million, according to a Reuters poll, but it was up from $331 million last year. (Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)