Swiss drugmaker Roche on Monday named the head lawyer for its $13-billion-per-year diagnostics business as its next company-wide general counsel.

Claudia Böckstiegel, 55, will on April 1 take over Roche’s lead legal team role from current general counsel, Gottlieb Keller, the company said in a statement on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/36ku684