FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss review Saudi bank account information, no action so far
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2017 / 12:51 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Swiss review Saudi bank account information, no action so far

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swiss authorities are reviewing information submitted by banks about potentially suspicious transactions linked to Saudi accounts but have not frozen funds or launched criminal investigations, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

They were responding to a report by the Financial Times that cited unnamed sources saying banks had begun reporting suspicious account activity among some Saudi clients amid a corruption crackdown in the oil-rich kingdom.

The report highlights Swiss private banks’ sensitivity to their handling of vast wealth for clients from Saudi Arabia, an important market for them.

“Information coming in is being reviewed, as is standard practice. At this stage assets have not been frozen nor criminal investigations opened in this regard,” a spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General said in an emailed statement.

She said the information included data that banks had submitted to the national money-laundering reporting centre as part of their standard due diligence obligations.

Separately, the Federal Office for Justice said Saudi Arabia had not asked it for legal assistance in investigating 19 leading figures linked to the corruption allegations.

Dozens of royal family members, high-ranking officials and senior businessmen were rounded up last month in a crackdown on graft that has strengthened the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Swiss scrutiny of Saudi accounts comes as parliament reviews whether to approve the automatic exchange of banking data with Saudi Arabia, one of 41 additional countries supposed to start receiving such information from Switzerland from 2019.

The lower house of parliament in September narrowly opposed sharing data with the Saudis, the only country other than New Zealand among the 41 that did not win approval. The upper house is due to consider the Saudi matter this week. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Brenna Hughes Michael Shields; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.