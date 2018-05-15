FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
May 15, 2018 / 5:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sika to issue 1.5 bln Sfr in bonds to buy own shares from Saint-Gobain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 15 (Reuters) - Sika said it is selling a 1.5 billion Swiss franc ($1.50 billion) convertible bond, with the proceeds going towards buying its own shares back from Saint-Gobain.

The bonds, which will be due in 2025, are expected to carry a coupon between 0.00 percent and 0.30 percent per annum, the company said.

French building materials company Saint-Gobain and Swiss peer Sika said on Friday they had reached an agreement to end a long-standing legal dispute, which will result in Saint-Gobain acquiring a large stake in Sika.

Under the deal, Sika will buy a 6.97 percent stake in itself back from Saint-Gobain, and then cancel the shares. ($1 = 1.0013 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.