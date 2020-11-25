Swiss gov't reappoints Swiss National Bank's governing board

ZURICH, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday reappointed the governing board of the country’s central bank for another term through 2027.

Alongside Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan, Vice-Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg, and governing board member Andrea Meachler, the three members of the SNB’s enlarged board were reappointed.

The governing board’s current term of office expires on June 30, 2021. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Catherine Evans)