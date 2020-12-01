CORRECTED-Swiss govt to issue 6.5 billion francs in bonds in 2021

(Changes the issuer to the Swiss government, not the Swiss National Bank)

ZURICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government will issue bonds with a face value of 6.5 billion Swiss francs ($7.17 billion) next year, the Swiss National Bank said on Tuesday, increasing the total amount of outstanding bonds by 2.4 billion francs.

The government’s funding requirements for the coming year are still subject to great uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank said, as it announced monthly bond auctions throughout most of 2021.