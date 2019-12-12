Swiss National Bank resistant to using reserves to fight climate change

BERN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is resistant to using the massive foreign exchange reserves built up during its campaign to weaken the Swiss franc to tackle climate change, governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

Instead the SNB will take climate change into account on its forecasting models for growth and inflation, while also seeing how global warming affects the stability of the Swiss financial system, for example through the impact of natural disasters and regulation.

“Our investment policy must not be a climate policy,” Maechler said, saying the bank did not want global warming to determine where it put its $800 billion in foreign exchange reserves.