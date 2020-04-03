Swiss National Bank allots $1.27 bln in latest dollar auction

ZURICH, April 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has allotted $1.27 billion in its latest dollar auction, it said on Friday, as the central bank continued to supply liquidity to the Swiss banking sector.

The amount, which was allotted at an interest rate of 0.32%, takes the total auctioned by the SNB this week to nearly $8 billion.

The SNB and five other central banks, including the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, have launched a coordinated action to increase the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity during the coronavirus crisis. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Thomas Seythal)