TABLE-Swiss National Bank GDP/inflation forecasts

ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy, released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets. 2018 2019 2020 Inflation* 0.9 (0.6) 0.9 (0.9) 1.6 (1.9) GDP** around 2 pct (around 2 pct) *average annual percentage change **percentage change in real GDP For a story on the rate decision, click on For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)