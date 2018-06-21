FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 21, 2018 / 7:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

TABLE-Swiss National Bank GDP/inflation forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - Below is a table of the Swiss
National Bank's latest projections for the Swiss economy,
released on Thursday. Previous forecasts are in brackets.

              2018               2019           2020
 Inflation*   0.9 (0.6)          0.9 (0.9)      1.6 (1.9)
                                                
 GDP**        around 2 pct                      
              (around 2 pct)                    
                                                
 
*average annual percentage change
    
**percentage change in real GDP

For a story on the rate decision, click on            
For latest stories on the SNB ... RTRS-LEN-SNB-INT
For stories on the economy ... RTRS-LEN-MCE-ECI

 (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.