Swiss National Bank's forex interventions rise to 110 bln Sfr in 2020

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank increased its foreign currency interventions to 110 billion Swiss francs ($118.27 billion) during 2020, the central bank’s annual report said on Monday, as it battled renewed upward pressure on the safe-haven franc during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SNB’s spending on foreign currencies increased from 13.2 billion francs in 2019 and was at its highest level since 2012.