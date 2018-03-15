FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

SNB chairman says interest rate spread to other countries important

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said changes to Switzerland’s current ultra-loose monetary policy depended on maintaining an interest rate differential with other countries.

Changes “depend on how inflation develops in Switzerland, how the financial market develops, if interest rates internationally rise,” Jordan told Swiss TV in an interview on Thursday.

“For us, the difference between Swiss rates and interest rates abroad is very important because it has a large influence on the exchange rate.”

He was speaking after the SNB kept its monetary policy on hold for the 13th quarter in a row.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
