June 21, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SNB's Jordan: Central banks should not be cowed by politics

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan on Friday defended the independence of central banks, saying they should not be cowed by political pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump called the Federal Reserve “crazy” for hiking interest rates.

“There are always political statements about central banks, not just in America but also in other countries,” Jordan told Swiss radio in an interview from Indonesia, where he is attending an International Monetary Fund and World Bank meeting on the island of Bali. (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Mark Heinrich)

