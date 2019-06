BERN, June 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has scope to further relax its already ultra loose monetary policy of negative interest rates and foreign currency purchases, chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

“We still have room to maneuver, we can go to an even more expansionary monetary policy,” Jordan told a press conference.

“We have sufficient room to change monetary policy to react to shocks,” he said. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)