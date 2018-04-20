FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 5:03 AM / in an hour

SNB's Jordan says no reason to change monetary policy - Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is in no hurry to change its negative interest rate monetary policy, Chairman Thomas Jordan said after the Swiss franc hit its weakest level in over three years.

“We still have a relatively fragile situation, it can change from one day to the other, so we remain prudent at this point,” Jordan told Bloomberg TV in Washington on Thursday.

“It’s not the time today to talk about changing monetary policy. We are convinced that the current monetary policy is still necessary,” he said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Maria Sheahan)

