SNB's Jordan says SNB is not manipulating currencies to get trade advantage

ZURICH, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s policy of negative interest rates and currency interventions has nothing to do with currency manipulation to benefit Switzerland, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

Asked about U.S. criticism of the SNB’s currency interventions to weaken the Swiss franc, Jordan told reporters: “We have to explain that our monetary policy has nothing to do with currency manipulation. ... It is aimed at preventing a disproportionately strong franc.” (Reporting by John Revill and Silke Koltrowitz)