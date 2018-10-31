Swiss cenbank head sees no need to cut balance sheet soon

BERN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank does not need to scale back its balance sheet any time soon, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Wednesday, calling it a tool for cushioning shocks that can be expanded if needed.

“This is an instrument that will still be important for us in the future as well,” he said. “Thus it is not expected that the balance sheet will be scaled back in a very short time.”

He was answering questions after delivering a lecture on the possible dangers of a trade war. (Reporting by Agelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)