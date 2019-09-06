Swiss National Bank rules out helicopter money for Switzerland

ZURICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has ruled out issuing so-called helicopter money - printing cash and handing it out to citizens - to increase inflation and consumer spending, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Friday.

Giving out 500 Swiss francs ($506.07) to every Swiss citizen did not make any sense and was against the country’s constitution, Jordan told an event at the University of Zurich.

“Giving away free money is really a political decision and not something that should be taken by a central bank,” Jordan said. ($1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)