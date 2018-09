ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The recent rise in the Swiss franc’s value was the main factor why the Swiss National Bank kept its monetary policy unchanged, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday.

“The franc has appreciated, which has also led to a tightening of monetary conditions,” Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF. “That is also the main reason why our monetary policy must remain expansive.” (Reporting by John Revill and Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)