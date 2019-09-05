Swiss rates need to stay negative for now - SNB's Jordan

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank needs to keep interest rates negative for now, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Thursday, stressing how important interest rate differentials were for currency markets.

“Negative rates are essential for implementing monetary policy in Switzerland at the moment,” he told a panel discussion at an economic conference, adding that he could not predict how long they would be necessary but that he assumed rates would normalise at some stage in future. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson)