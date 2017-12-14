FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB's Macheler says move away from Libor not to impact SNB policy
Sections
Featured
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Technology
Finisar deal gives Apple AR advantage
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
Energy & Environment
Anti-pipeline group goes back to work against Keystone XL
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2017 / 9:06 AM / in an hour

SNB's Macheler says move away from Libor not to impact SNB policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Board Member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday a move away from the Swiss franc Libor would have no impact on the central bank’s monetary policy stance and any adjustments needed would be announced in due course.

“Given its significance, the shift away from Libor poses major challenges for financial market participants,” Maechler said, according to the text of a speech she is due to give at the SNB’s latest monetary policy assessment.

She said market participants should be prepared for a possible discontinuation of the Libor benchmark from 2021. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.