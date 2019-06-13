SNB's Maechler says forex markets in wait-and-see mode over Brexit

BERN, June 13 (Reuters) - Global currency markets are in a wait-and-see mode while they await the outcome of Britain’s departure from the European Union, Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said.

“The FX markets have show remarkable low volatility overall given the risk profile...but that’s only when you look at the spot market,” Maechler told a news conference on Thursday.

“The markets are more in a wait-and-see mode,” she added, saying they needed to see the actual outcome of Brexit and whether a solution will be found.