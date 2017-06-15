FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 9:13 AM / 2 months ago

Swiss National Bank could cut rates more if needed - Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, June 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.

"All options are still open, we could also cut rates further if needed," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in a news conference after the central bank published its quarterly policy review.

"We can also use the other pillar of our monetary policy, currency interventions, if it is worth it. We always evaluate the pros and the cons to see what is worth doing to achieve the best impact." (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

