FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
June 21, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SNB sets own policy, weighs international factors - Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, June 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank sets monetary policy independently but also considers international factors, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan told reporters on Thursday when asked if the Swiss central bank could act on rates before the European Central Bank.

“We do not give any forecast regarding our interest rates but again I have to stress that of course the international environment is very important, we take that as data and we have to adjust our monetary policy accordingly. And the interest rate differential through its impact on the exchange rate remains a very important factor for us to consider,” he said. (Reporting by John Revill and Silke Koltrowitz, Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.