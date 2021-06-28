SNB "not anywhere close" to changing policy - Maechler

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank “is not anywhere close” to starting a normalisation of its expansive monetary policy, governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Monday.

The central bank has not started to reduce its vast balance sheet, Maechler told a UBS economics event, adding the SNB did not have a settled sequence of actions it would take when it decided to change course. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)