Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy in place

ZURICH, March 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy on hold on Thursday, keeping in place the world’s lowest interest rates and readiness to launch currency interventions despite a recent weakening in the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The SNB kept its policy rate locked at minus 0.75%, as unanimously forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The central bank also kept the interest rate it charges commercial banks on some deposits they park overnight with it at minus 0.75%, as expected.