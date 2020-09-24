Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy on hold

ZURICH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank kept is ultra-expansive monetary policy on Thursday, sticking to its twin-track approach of negative interest rates and interventions in the foreign currency markets to curb the strength of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The SNB kept its policy interest rate at minus 0.75% and the negative interest rate it charges on sight deposits at the same level, as unanimously expected by economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by John Revill.)