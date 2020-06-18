Swiss National Bank keeps expansive policy on hold to tackle coronavirus uncertainties

BERN, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank stuck to its ultra-expansive monetary policy on Thursday, keeping in place the world’s lowest interest rates and repeating its pledge to intervene in the foreign currency markets as necessary to curb the strength of the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The SNB kept its policy interest rate at minus 0.75% and the negative interest rate it charges on sight deposits at the same level, as unanimously expected by economists in a Reuters poll.