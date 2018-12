ZURICH, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-loose monetary policy in place on Thursday, citing the “fragile” exchange rate situation as a reason to maintain its expansive course.

The SNB kept its target range for the three-month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) at -1.25 to -0.25 percent, as unanimously forecast by 32 economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)