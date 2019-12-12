Financial Services and Real Estate
Swiss National Bank shrugs off critics to freeze negative rates

BERN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank kept its ultra-expansive monetary policy in place on Thursday despite rising criticism in Switzerland of its negative interest rates to tame the safe-haven franc.

The SNB froze its policy rate at -0.75%, as expected by all analysts in a Reuters poll. It also maintained the rate it charges on commercial banks’ sight deposits at -0.75%.

The central bank pledged to remain active in the currency markets to ease upward pressure on the franc, which has gained 3% in value against the euro this year. The SNB continued to describe the franc as “highly valued,” as predicted in the poll.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

