UPDATE 1-Swiss National Bank keeps policy on hold, ready to curb "highly valued" franc

BERN, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank stuck to its ultra-expansive monetary policy on Thursday, keeping in place the world’s lowest interest rates and saying it “remains willing to intervene more strongly in the foreign exchange market” to curb the strength of the “highly valued” Swiss franc.

The SNB kept its policy interest rate at minus 0.75% and the negative interest rate it charges on sight deposits at the same level, as unanimously expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the measures implemented to contain it have led to a severe downturn in economic activity and a decline in inflation both in Switzerland and abroad. The SNB’s expansionary monetary policy remains necessary to ensure appropriate monetary conditions in Switzerland,” it said.

The SNB said it expected the Swiss economy to shrink around 6% during 2020 due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions brought it to curb it.

It expects Swiss consumer prices to fall 0.7% in 2020, a steeper rate than the minus 0.3% rate forecast in March. In 2021, the SNB expects consumer prices to fall 0.2% and rise 0.2% in 2022. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)