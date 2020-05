ZURICH May 7, (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank’s foreign exchange reserves rose in April, data showed on Thursday, as the bank stepped up its interventions in the foreign exchange market.

The SNB held 799.861 billion Swiss francs ($820.12 billion)in foreign currency at the end of the month, compared with a revised 763.405 billion francs in March, preliminary data calculated according to the standards of the International Monetary Fund showed.