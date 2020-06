BERN, June 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank still sees high uncertainty on foreign exchange markets, board member Andrea Maechler said on Thursday.

“Conditions on the currency markest have also eased somewhat since mid-May thanks to the proposal of a European recovery fund ... Overall, however, uncertainty remains high,” she said according to prepared remarks for the central bank’s quarterly monetary policy decision. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)