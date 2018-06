ZURICH, June 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank continues to monitor the mortgage and real estate markets closely and regularly reassesses the need for an adjustment of the countercyclical capital buffer for banks, Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg said in prepared remarks on Thursday.

He said the mortgage and real estate market remained the biggest source of risk for domestically focused banks. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, Editing by Michael Shields)