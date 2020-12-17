SNB to exclude Libor-based notes from eligible repo collateral

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will exclude Libor-based floating-rate notes from the list of collateral eligible for SNB repos from end-2021, the central bank said on Thursday, as the interest rate benchmark is phased out.

“This change will affect only a few securities, and the potential available volume of collateral eligible for SNB repos will be only marginally smaller as a result,” the SNB said in a statement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Riham Alkousaa)