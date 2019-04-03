SNB's Maechler defends negative interest rates against pension fund fears

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 3 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is aware of the problems negative interest rates are causing for pension funds, but remains committed to the measure it is using to curb demand for the highly valued Swiss franc, governing board member Andrea Maechler said on Wednesday.

“This is something we are very conscious of,” she told a real estate conference hosted by the Banque Cantonale de Vaud in Lausanne.

But she said the SNB had to look at the Swiss economy as a whole, and a sharp increase in interest rates to satisfy pension funds could cause problems for the rest of the country’s economy. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by John Revill)